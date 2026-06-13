Coach Donnan breaks down UGA WRs and TEs

Jim Donnan and Dayne Young discuss Georgia Baseball’s run to Omaha. They also bring things home to Georgia football, where they try to identify the likely playmakers on offense. They discuss each wide receiver and tight end who can likely contribute and become a target for Gunner Stockton. The show wraps with questions from UGASports.com.

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