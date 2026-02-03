Dallas Cowboys expected to hire Georgia assistant Chidera Uzo-Diribe

Georgia is expected to lose its second position coach this offseason.

According to a report from CBS Sports‘ Matt Zenitz, outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is expected to take the same position on the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff. The 33-year-old interviewed for the position with the Cowboys on Monday and will now join former Georgia offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff.

A Long Beach, California, native who played his college football at Colorado, Uzo-Diribe spent four seasons in Athens after joining the staff ahead of the 2022 season. He had previous stints at TCU, SMU, Kansas, and his alma mater.

During his time in Athens, Uzo-Diribe oversaw the development of first-round NFL Draft picks, Nolan Smith and Jalon Walker. The latter successfully split time at both inside and outside linebacker throughout his three years at Georgia.

As a junior, Walker finished tied for the team lead in sacks with 6.5 while also totaling 60 tackles, 10.5 for a loss, two passes defended, and two fumble recoveries. Walker joined Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean as the third Georgia player to win the Butkus Award under Kirby Smart.

Uzo-Diribe joins Stacy Searels as the two position coaches to leave their posts this offseason. However, Uzo-Diribe becomes the first to leave the staff, as Searels remains with the team in an analyst role.