Dallas Dickerson commits to Georgia

After a recent visit, Georgia has landed a commitment from North Oconee (GA) wide receiver Dallas Dickerson.

The class of 2026 three-star prospect inked his national letter of intent with Kentucky during the early signing period. However, he was recently released from it after the Wildcats replaced former head coach Mark Stoops with Will Stein.

The Bulldogs beat out Florida and Ole Miss to land Dickerson’s commitment. He also had offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana, West Virginia, Kansas State, and Wisconsin, among others.

Dickerson visited Georgia last March but left without an offer. He spent time with head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, and wideouts coach James Coley during the visit and enjoyed it.

“It was great. Honestly, I love the vibe there,” Dickerson told UGASports at the time. “I got to talk to Coach Coley, Coach Bobo, and Coach Kirby, too. I got to go into some of the meeting rooms and got to experience what an offensive meeting is like. I also got to watch their whole walkthrough and saw how they ran things. The intensity of their practice really stood out.”

Less than a week later, the Bulldogs took a commitment from Brady Marchese.

Dickerson has camped at Georgia several times, so the coaching staff was familiar with him.

Dickerson is known for his speed, as he is also a track star at North Oconee. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect’s personal best in the 100-meter dash is a mark of 10.38 seconds.

Dickerson camped at Georgia before his 2024 visit and was clocked in the 40-yard dash with mark of 4.42 seconds. Last March, the 2026 prospect joked that was one of his “slower” times.

Dallas Dickerson running the 100-meter dash during a track meet in 2024 while he was at Morgan County High School (GA).

After the visit in May, Dickerson said the coaches got to see his talent firsthand again and were impressed with his growth.

“They did say they liked my speed, my ability, and my overall skillset,” Dickerson said in March 2025. “They did ask what my measurements were, what I weighed in at, and what my height was. I came in at 5-feet-11 3/4 a year ago when I camped, and they were glad to hear that I hit 6-foot.”

Dickerson started his career at Morgan County (GA) before transferring to nearby North Oconee before his junior year. He helped the Titans win their first-ever state title in 2024.

North Oconee has been good to Georgia lately, as he joins former teammates Khamari Brooks, a four-star EDGE signee and another member of the 2026 class, and Landon Roldan, a former three-star wide receiver and a rising redshirt freshman with the Bulldogs. New Clemson transfer portal commit Khalil Barnes also played at North Oconee.

Dickerson will be the 28th high school signee in Georgia’s 2026 class and third wideout, along with four-stars Craig Dandridge and Ryan Mosley.