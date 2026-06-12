Daniel Jackson captures Dick Howser Trophy

OMAHA, Neb. – Daniel Jackson’s amazing 2026 season earned recognition Friday in a most prestigious way.

The Georgia catcher is the winner of the 38th annual Dick Howser Trophy, given to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association Player of the Year.

He captured the award over UCLA junior shortstop Roch Cholowsky, Louisville sophomore first baseman Tague Davis, UC Santa Barbara junior starting pitcher Jackson Flora, and Arizona State sophomore outfielder Landon Hairston.

The SEC Player of the Year after winning the league’s triple crown, Jackson enters Saturday’s game against Texas in the College World Series batting .391 with 31 home runs and 86 RBI. He also has 26 stolen bases in 28 attempts. Jackson is attempting to join former Florida State great and Lowndes County native JD Drew as the only Division I player to go 30-30.

Jackson is the second Bulldog to win the award, following Charlie Condon in 2024.

Others who have won the award include a virtual Who’s Who of former and current Major League stars, including Paul Skenes, Todd Helton, and Buster Posey, among many more.

More to come, including an interview with Jackson shortly.