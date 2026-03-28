Daniel Jackson powers Georgia despite 'wildcard' South Carolina

Despite being 26 contests in, Game 1 of Georgia‘s weekend series against South Carolina might as well have been the beginning of a new season. Following the Gamecocks’ midseason firing of Paul Mainieri, the Gamecocks, under now-interim coach Monte Lee, switched things up. Yet, even with a twist from the Gamecocks, Georgia pulled out a 5-2 win on Friday night.

“Yeah, it’s never happened,” Georgia head coach Wes Johnson said of the midseason change. “And that’s why I’ve tried to tell our guys all, or have told them, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be a wild card,’ this is a wild card weekend.”

That wildcard kept Georgia’s offense off balance, as the Bulldogs managed just four hits across nine innings. Yet, even with it being a tougher day at the plate, all it took was one inning for the Bulldogs to stake out the lead.

“Their whole pitching plan was completely different tonight than what they’ve done all year,” Johnson said. “So we kind of thought that might be what happened, but we didn’t know. And then we got here, and it’s like playing somebody with no scouting report.”

Georgia netted all five of its runs in the second inning after falling behind 1-0, with three of their four hits coming in the frame. Following up walks for Brennan Hudson and Kolby Branch, a Kenny Ishikawa RBI single scored Hudson, before the one-two punch of Tre Phelps and Daniel Jackson struck.

Phelps singled, loading the bases for Jackson. Jackson, after taking the first pitch, blasted his third grand slam of the season (16th home run) over the trees in left field.

“Honestly, the first at-bat, he was flipping me over those big curveballs. And it seemed like that was really the only pitch that he could really land at the moment,” Jackson said. “So going into that second at-bat, I was kind of just sitting on that curveball.”

Jackson managed the only other hit of the day for Georgia with a fifth-inning single, as despite drawing eight walks, the Bulldogs didn’t manage anything more.

“Thank goodness Daniel Jackson got a big one,” Johnson said of his offense. “They gave us opportunities, and we just didn’t cash in. But we’re gonna continue to work. We gotta continue to get better. We did enough to win, and that’s good in this league. This league’s really hard.”

On the flip side, starter Joey Volchko continued his unbeaten run on Friday nights, nearly making it through seven innings of work while only surrendering two runs. Volchko notched six strikeouts while giving up seven hits and four walks in 6.2 innings of work.

The Stanford transfer notched two quick outs to start the seventh inning before a single and a walk drew a meeting from Johnson. However, instead of it being the walk to let Volchko know his day was done, Johnson offered some inspiration.

“‘Hey, you’re throwing a ball, fine, let’s try to get this guy,'” Johnson said of his message. “And just give him a little more encouragement to do that and attack the zone.”

Yet after surrendering an RBI single, Johnson turned to Justin Byrd out of the bullpen.

Byrd faced resistance in the top of the eighth, surrendering a double and two walks to load the bases. Yet, following a meeting with Johnson, Byrd closed out the inning with a groundout.

Byrd would go on to close the door on the Gamecocks with two strikeouts and a groundout, while only allowing a single to record the save. He finished with five strikeouts while allowing two hits and two walks in 2.1 innings of work.

The Bulldogs will return to action Saturday for Game 2 of their series versus South Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST.