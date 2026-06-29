Daniel Jackson captures Golden Spikes

After becoming just the third player in SEC history to win the conference triple crown, Daniel Jackson has added college baseball’s biggest prize.

Monday night on the MLB Network, Jackson became the second Bulldog to win the Golden Spikes Award. The trophy signifies the best amateur player in the country.

Former Georgia great Charlie Condon captured the award in 2024.

Jackson beat out Roch Chowlosky of UCLA and Landon Hairston of Arizona State, who were the other finalists.

It was an amazing year for the Atlanta native, who helped lead Georgia back to the College World Series for the first time since 2008.

The Golden Spikes Award is just the latest of the national awards pulled in by Jackson this year.

Other Awards

…D1Baseball Player of the Year.

…Perfect Game Player of the Year.

…Position Player of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

…Winner of the Buster Posey Award for best catcher.

…Captured the Dick Howser Award.

…Winner of the Bragan Award.

For the year, Jackson batted .379 with 32 home runs and a school record 87 RBI. He was 26-for-28 in stolen base attempts.

There’s more.

Jackson led the nation in Total Bases (212) and Runs Scored (88), finishing second in Hits (100), Home Runs (32), and RBI (87).

He is one of three players in history to have at least 30 homers and 25 steals in a season. Jackson is the first SEC player ever to do so.

He was named the MVP of the SEC Tournament as the Bulldogs claimed their first-ever SEC Tournament title after capturing the regular-season crown.

Jackson also helped his team sweep the NCAA Athens Regional and Super Regional. In the five games, he collected regional all-tournament honors and batted .450 (9-for-20) with a double, four home runs, seven RBI and four walks. He provided the go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning in the super regional clinching win against Mississippi State.