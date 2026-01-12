Kentucky running back Dante Dowdell commits to Georgia

Dante Dowdell has a new home.

The former Kentucky running back has transferred to Georgia. Dowdell, who has also made stops at Oregon and Nebraska, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

At 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds, Dowdell figures to fill the power back role that was occupied by Josh McCray during the 2025 season.

Dowdell appeared in all 12 of Kentucky’s games in 2025. He rushed for 560 yards at five yards per carry while adding three touchdowns.

In 2024, Dowdell led Nebraska in carries (143), rushing yards (614), and rushing touchdowns (12).

Georgia is losing McCray and Cash Jones to graduation, while Roderick Robinson has entered his name in the transfer portal. Chauncey Bowens is also a back who could potentially eye more carries in the portal.

Nate Frazier is set to return as the lead back, with freshman Bo Walker and signee Jae Lamar joining him in the Georgia running back room.