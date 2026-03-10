Dawgs in NFL Free Agency: What happened on Day 1?

The first day of NFL free agency opened at noon on Monday, and three former Georgia Bulldogs already know their homes for next season. Per league rules, the official signing period for free agency doesn’t open until 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 11th.

Eric Stokes – Las Vegas Raiders

A former No. 29 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft of the Green Bay Packers, Stokes was one of the first players to agree to a deal when free agency opened at noon on Monday. Stokes agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal that will see him return to the Las Vegas Raiders.

After spending the first four years of his career in Green Bay, Stokes signed with the Raiders in free agency last offseason. In his first season with the Raiders, he recorded 53 tackles, three for a loss, and five passes defended while playing in 16 games.

Nakobe Dean – Las Vegas Raiders

As NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah put it, the Raiders are seemingly doing their best to reinvent the Georgia defense.

Dean joined his former inside linebacker running mate, Quay Walker, in Las Vegas after four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Per a report from Jordan Schultz, Dean signed a three-year deal worth $36 million, picking the Raiders over the Dallas Cowboys.

Per the NFL Network’s Jane Slater, the Cowboys offered Dean a “similar deal” to what he got from the Raiders. However, he went with his “gut feeling” to move to Las Vegas over Dallas, where he would have been closer to his hometown of Horn Lake, Mississippi.

In four seasons with the Eagles, Dean totaled 226 tackles, 19 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception, five passes defended, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Quay Walker – Las Vegas Raiders

Just minutes after the news of Dean’s signing broke, Adam Schefter reported that Walker would be joining him as well. Per the report from Schefter, Walker agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million deal that will include $28 million in guranteed money.

In four seasons with the Packers, Walker recorded 469 tackles, 29 for a loss, nine sacks, one interception, 17 passes defended, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Walker, the former No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, did not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Packers, allowing him to become a free agent this offseason.