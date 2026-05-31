DJ Dotson commits to Georgia

DJ Dotson is ready to be a Bulldog.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle from Mississippi has committed to Georgia. Dotson chose the Bulldogs over Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia Tech, and Auburn.

“Georgia is known for producing offensive linemen,” Dotson recently told Rivals. “They’re known for putting O-linemen in the draft every year. Georgia is obviously one of the most winning programs in college football right now, too, so they are up there for me.”

Plenty of factors swung this recruitment Georgia’s way. Ultimately, the Bulldogs’ pedigree of sending offensive linemen to the NFL proved vital.

“Development is high on my list,” Dotson recently told Rivals. “I want to go where they put guys into the NFL. I want to play for a coach who can develop me. Relationships, NIL, a chance to play and other things I consider, but development is very important.”

Dotson is Georgia’s fourth offensive line commit in the 2027 class, joining Kelsey Adams, Ty Johnson, and Abram Eisenhower.