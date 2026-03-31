DL recruit Charzale Davis on his first visit to Georgia

For three-star defensive lineman Charzale Davis, his long-awaited first trip to Georgia checked plenty of boxes.

The Class of 2028 Benjamin Russell (Ala.) standout had been on the Bulldogs’ radar for some time. After finally making it to Athens, the visit left a strong impression.

“It’s a great place,” Davis said. “Everybody’s hungry and wants to work.”

That mentality stood out immediately to the rising defensive lineman. He prides himself on a similar approach to the game. Georgia’s reputation for developing dominant defenses only reinforced what he saw firsthand.

Building relationships in Athens

A key part of the visit for Davis was the time he spent with Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott, who made it a point to show him exactly how he could fit into the Bulldogs’ system.

Davis said their conversations centered on his potential role on defense, and the staff went a step further by immersing him in meetings with the unit.

“We talked about how I would fit in their program, and he got me in all the defensive meetings,” Davis said.

That access gave Davis a deeper look into the culture and expectations inside Georgia’s defense.

What stood out most about Scott wasn’t just the football talk, either.

“He cares,” Davis said. “He shows you real love and wants you to be a part of their program.”

The standard under Kirby Smart

Even without extended one-on-one time, Davis already has a clear understanding of what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart brings to the table.

Smart’s coaching background, particularly his time under Nick Saban, carries weight with recruits across the country. Davis is no different.

“He coached for Nick Saban,” Davis said. “To play for his program would mean a lot because he tells you the real. He doesn’t lie about what you do or how you do it.”

That honesty and accountability align with what Davis is looking for in a future program.

Georgia’s defensive identity under Smart is well established: relentless pressure, speed to the football, and disciplined execution.

Davis believes his style of play fits right into that mold.

“What I know about their defense is they get to the quarterback and wherever the ball is on the field,” Davis said. “Why I think I could fit in their defense is because I’m always hungry and I do my assignment — and the plays come to me.”

That confidence, paired with his work ethic, is exactly what Georgia looks for up front.

Bulldogs among early leaders

While Davis does not yet hold an offer from Georgia, the Bulldogs are making a strong impression early in his recruitment.

“Even though I don’t have the offer, they stand pretty high,” Davis said. “They show a lot of love, inviting me to games.”

Georgia is firmly in the mix alongside several other programs, including Vanderbilt, Troy, Samford, and Mississippi State.

After waiting for the opportunity to visit Athens, Davis made the most of his first experience. It likely won’t be his last.

“This was my first time. They’ve been trying to get me down there for the longest,” Davis said. “I plan on coming back for a game or two.”

With his recruitment still in the early stages, Davis’ relationship with Georgia is one to watch. If his first visit is any indication, the Bulldogs have positioned themselves as a serious contender moving forward.





