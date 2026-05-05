Donovan Williams Jr. commits to Georgia basketball

Donovan Williams Jr. has decided he wants to be a Bulldog.

The 2026 point guard from Orlando has flipped from UCF to Georgia. Williams, listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, had been committed to UCF since October.

The Rivals Industry Ranking lists Williams as the No. 190 overall prospect and No. 32 point guard in the 2026 class.

“Donovan Williams has some clear pop to his game,” Rivals basketball analyst Jamie Shaw wrote about Williams in December. “The strongly built 6-foot-1 point guard has an aggressive handle, and I liked the way he attacked space, getting his defender off balance and gaining advantages. Williams shot the ball well here, he stepped into multiple threes here, which helped bring his team back in the second half. The Oak Ridge (FL) Academy point guard finished with a game-high 25 points and a handful assists on 6 made threes in the game. A very consolidated and effective performance on Friday at the Tarkanian Classic.”

Williams is the second freshman to join Georgia’s 2026 class, along with center David Ugonna Ike. The Bulldogs also have five transfer commitments from Kemauri Millender, Freddie Dilione, Andrew Osasuyi, James Scott, and Brady Dunlap.