DJ Dotson locks in with Georgia after official visit

Oak Grove (MS) offensive lineman DJ Dotson arrived in Athens over the weekend already having a strong sense of where things were headed during his recruitment.

The three-star offensive tackle turned his official visit into a commitment moment, pledging to Georgia and closing his recruitment on the spot.

Dotson said the decision was essentially made before he ever stepped on campus, with the official visit serving as the final confirmation.

“Before I came over, I kind of knew where I was going,” Dotson told UGASports after he gave his pledge to the Bulldogs. “So taking the pictures, I just feel like it was a good time to tell Coach Kirby (Smart) I was committing.”

The announcement came during the visit itself, when Dotson informed the Georgia head coach and the rest of the staff of his decision.

“Coach Smart, he was excited,” Dotson said. “He gave me a big hug. I told Coach Phil (Rauscher) and Coach (Stacy) Searels, they were all excited.”

For Dotson, the choice ultimately came down to Georgia’s track record of developing offensive linemen and sending players to the next level.

He said that reputation made the decision feel straightforward.

“You see the amount of tackles they produced in the past,” Dotson said. “It makes you want to go to Georgia.”

Beyond development, Dotson pointed to stability within the program and the coaching staff as another major factor in his commitment to Georgia.

“Coach Kirby ain’t going nowhere,” he said. “You don’t gotta worry about new coaches stepping in and replacing your whole O-line. You don’t gotta worry about that.”

Dotson said his relationship with assistant coaches, including Searels and others on staff, also played a key role in building trust throughout the recruiting process.

He added that the experience on campus stood out, especially having family present for the visit and the commitment moment.

“It was cool to have them there,” Dotson said. “They got to see everything. It was just a good overall experience.”

The commitment also connects Dotson with Georgia’s growing offensive line class. He already has relationships forming with fellow commits.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Kelsey Adams and Todd Johnson,” he said.

As for what comes next, Dotson made it clear he is finished with his recruitment. He plans to shut things down and focus on preparing for his future in Athens.

“I’m shutting it down,” he said.