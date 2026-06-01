EDGE Gideon Taiwo explains why Georgia is "the one"

Gideon Taiwo has found his home.

The 6-foot-3, 220 pound EDGE from Lovejoy High has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over the likes of Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

“Georgia is the one for me,” Taiwo told UGASports.

Taiwo’s recruitment has exploded over the past few weeks. He explained what the Georgia offer meant to him after receiving it last month.

“It means a whole lot to me,” Taiwo told UGASports. “I actually grew up watching Georgia a lot. They were always one of those schools where I said I’d love to play for them one day. So when the coach called and offered me, it really felt unreal.”

New outside linebackers coach Larry Knight, along with other staff members, had a Zoom call with the talented EDGE defender last month. He discussed modeling parts of his game after former Georgia defenders such as current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker.

“He can pass rush, he can play linebacker, he can cover, he can take on short routes,” Taiwo said. “You can put his hand in the dirt or stand him up. He’s a very versatile player.”

Georgia dove further into the plan for Taiwo’s development during his official visit May 29-31.

“The main takeaway is they really care about development on and off the field,” Taiwo said. “I spent time with Coach Knight. I like how detailed he is and how he coaches technique. We talked about pass rush stuff. He just keeps it real about developing players… Georgia’s defense is physical, disciplined, and detailed. I feel like I can fit in because I can rush the passer and I’m willing to learn.”

Taiwo is Georgia’s first EDGE commit in the 2027 class. He told UGASports last month that the Bulldogs had told him they planned to take only one EDGE in the class.

Check out Taiwo’s junior film here