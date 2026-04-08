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Ellis Robinson had the talent; he just needed to grow up

IMG_1617by: Harrison Reno48 minutes agoHarrisonReno
NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Alabama
Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) celebrates after an incomplete pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While he was the nation's No. 2 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson needed time to grow up.

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