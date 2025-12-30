Skip to main content
Georgia
Join Now

Here's what Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said about Georgia

H. Reno Talon Card (1) (1)by: Harrison Reno3 hours agoHarrisonReno
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding takes questions from the press during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals Media Day at Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. Players and coaches from Ole Miss and Georgia took questions from the press.

Just days away from the Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding fielded several questions about the Georgia Bulldogs.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
UGASports
+
+
One subscription: The best Georgia Bulldogs coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.