Here's what Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said about Georgia

Here's what Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said about Georgiaby: Harrison Reno3 hours agoHarrisonRenoRead In AppOle Miss head coach Pete Golding takes questions from the press during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals Media Day at Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. Players and coaches from Ole Miss and Georgia took questions from the press.Just days away from the Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding fielded several questions about the Georgia Bulldogs.