Fast-rising Peach State EDGE Malik Muhammad gives take on Bulldogs

Malik Muhammad is a name to know in the 2028 class.

The Worth County (GA EDGE has seen his recruitment take off in the past few months, with offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Troy, Miami, and USF. He’s also received interest from Georgia and Alabama.

Living in Sylvester, which is roughly a three-hour drive from Athens, Muhammad grew up watching the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect doesn’t have an offer yet, but he thinks very highly of the program.

“Georgia has been looking at me hard,” Muhammad recently told UGASports.

Muhammad admitted to watching several Bulldog players growing up, specifically cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

“Kamari Lassiter, he’s been doing his thing in the NFL,” Muhammad said. “It’s a lot of players, really.”

Muhammad has been impressed with Georgia’s production at the EDGE position. He likes to mirror his game after former Bulldog and first-round NFL Draft pick Mykel Williams, who is also a southwest Georgia native.

“I mean, it’s just the effort that they put in, the work that they put in that nobody really sees,” Muhammad said.

Familiarity with the program

Muhammad visited campus for a game on Nov. 22 when the Bulldogs hosted Charlotte. He enjoyed the visit.

During the game, Muhammad watched players at his position like Quintavius Johnson and Gabe Harris take over.

“I know it was a 12 o’clock game, but they still shut them out early. It was a good game” he said. “They were out there playing Georgia football. It was physical, relentless effort. That’s somewhere where I would love to be at.”

The 2028 prospect also visited with Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe while he was in Athens.

“Me and (Uzo-Diribe) are close,” Muhammad said. “We talk a lot. I mean, it’s a lot. I like Georgia. I love Georgia.”

What’s next?

Muhammad is coming off a stellar sophomore season, where he totaled 71 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

He has recently seen his stock rise, as Power Four programs contact him weekly. He

Muhammad hopes to visit a few schools for Junior Day, and wants one of those schools to be Georgia. He takes a lot of pride in being from the Peach State, and hails from the same part as Kirby Smart.

“(Being from south Georgia), you’re going to get raised to do the right stuff,” Muhammad said. “I met (Kirby) when I went up there one time. He’s just a good guy, somebody who you would love to be around every day.”

So, what would an offer mean from Georgia?

“It would mean a lot. It would be a big offer,” Muhammad said. “It would mean a lot. It would open up a lot of doors.”