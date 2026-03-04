First road trip proves no issue for Georgia vs. Kennesaw State

The first game away from Foley Field proved no issue for Georgia as the Bulldogs left Kennesaw State with an 11-1 win.

It was a homecoming for Georgia starting pitcher Paul Farley, who, outside of a run given up in the fourth inning, kept the Owls at bay.

Farley, a Kennesaw native, made it through six innings of work in the first of this week’s two midweek matchups. He allowed just one run on four hits and two walks while totaling four strikeouts.

First inning ambush

On the flipside, Owls starting pitcher Logan Brock found himself in trouble right away, facing a Bulldogs lineup that came into the midweek matchup leading the nation in home runs.

It took just five pitches for Georgia to take a lead. Ryan Black singled in the leadoff spot before Tre Phelps hit his sixth home run of the year.

Eight batters made an appearance at the plate in the first inning. Black, Phelps, Daniel Jackson, and Rylan Lujo recorded hits, while Michael O’Shaughnessy drew a walk in the first frame. A sacrifice fly from Brennan Hudson scored Jackson before Logan got out of the inning.

Georgia managed just two baserunners over the next three innings, while the Owl offense got itself on the board in the fourth inning. Following two quick groundouts, Farley walked a batter before a double into left-center scored the free pass.

Yet the lessened deficit didn’t last long before Georgia’s offense struck. Phelps led off the fifth inning with a hit by pitch, sparking a five-run inning.

Jackson reached on an Owls’ error before Allen scored Phelps with a single. Walks for Hudson and Lujo that loaded the bases. A three-run double from Jordy Oriach cleared the bases for Georgia before the inning ended.

Following walks to Phelps and Jackson, O’Shaughnessy added on with a three-run home run off Kennesaw State right-hander Nolan McKinstry in the eighth inning.

Coming out of the bullpen, ECU transfer Brad Pruett registered two strikeouts while allowing just two hits in two innings of work.

Georgia returns to action on Wednesday, where the Bulldogs will host Western Carolina at Foley Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.