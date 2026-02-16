Five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews feels the 'aura' of Georgia

As you’d expect for the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle, there are plenty of schools vying for St. Thomas Aquinas’s Mark Matthews.

The 2027 five-star is being recruited by just about everybody, but there is a shortlist of programs that stand out.

When speaking with UGASports at the Rivals Miami Elite Camp, Matthews mentioned Miami, Georgia, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Ohio State, LSU, and Tennessee as schools in his recruitment. However, while nothing is officially set, three schools have set themselves apart in terms of earning an official visit from Matthews.

“[Texas] A&M, Georgia, and Miami, those three,” Matthews said. “I think they definitely got an OV spot with me.”

The Contenders

Being a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native, it is no surprise that the Hurricanes are in this recruitment. After all, they are the “hometown” team.

“They’re always gonna have a special place in my heart,” Matthews said of Miami.

Yet, that doesn’t mean the thought of potentially playing at Georgia is lost on Matthews.

“Got to talk to Coach Kirby [Smart], you just get that feeling at Georgia, it’s a winning program, you get that winning feeling when you step on campus,” Matthews said. “And I like it.”

He not only had the chance to sit down and meet with Smart one-on-one, but also with the new offensive line coach, Phil Rauscher.

“Great coach. He sat down in his office, and we went over my film,” Matthews said. “He showed me what I can do, work on better, what I can improve on, just simple things.”

Combine that with Georgia’s status as a “powerhouse” program, Matthews feels an “aura” surrounding the Bulldogs program.

“It’s Georgia, and Coach Kirby, it’s just the name, the legacy,” Matthews said of what makes Georgia stand out. “Not to be weird, but the aura they have, Georgia’s a good place.”