Five-star RB Kemon Spell commits to Georgia

Kemon Spell has found his home.

The No. 1 running back in the 2027 class has committed to Georgia. The Pennsylvania native chose the Bulldogs over Penn State (where he was formerly committed), Notre Dame, and others.

The commitment comes in the wake of a multi-day visit to Athens the weekend of January 31.

“It’s really a blessing to even have this chance,” Spell’s father Keith Jones told Rivals over the weekend. “I haven’t spoke to him yet about how he feels but from the look he has kinda says a lot.”

Georgia entered Spell’s recruitment in October with a new offer. At the time of the offer, Spell said “a lot” went through his mind because “I love Georgia.”

Spell backed off his commitment to Penn State after the Nittany Lions fired head coach James Franklin. He then unofficially visited Georgia for the Charlotte game in November, giving the Bulldogs momentum heading into the holidays.

“I’m very excited about Georgia, that’s one school I know will get an official visit,” Spell told Rivals on December 29. “It’s all about the culture there and how much it feels like home. Everything just felt good right when I got on campus and met with the coaches. I was able to sit down with the coaches including Coach Smart and they laid everything out for me. That’s really what I’m looking for, I want to find a school where I’ll be comfortable with the staff and can develop so Georgia looks good now.”

Penn State picked up some momentum over the past few weeks, at one point looking likely to add Spell back to the 2027 class. Instead, the Bulldogs have landed an elite offensive playmaker.

Spell is Georgia’s second running back commit in the 2027 class, joining in-state standout Noah Parker. The Bulldogs are also in pursuit of other top backs such as Andrew Beard and David Gabriel Georges.