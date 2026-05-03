It's a dream come true for Jeff Dantzler

Since his days as a teenager at Statesboro High School, Jeff Dantzler had a dream – to be the radio play-by-play announcer for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Like many across the Peach State, Dantzler idolized the legendary Larry Munson.

Even when Dantzler became familiar to Bulldog fans through his work calling Georgia baseball and women’s basketball, that hope remained.

Just over a week ago, the dream finally became true. Dantzler was named Georgia’s new football play-by-play announcer. He will team with former All-American and New Orleans Saint Jon Stinchcomb, calling games for the Bulldogs this fall.

He’s still at a loss for words.

“I always had kind of hoped … you know, not to wish anything ill upon anyone or anything, but obviously. Sure, sure. I’d always hoped and dreamed about it,” Dantzler said. “I don’t know … as I said at the beginning, just a dream come true, the opportunity of a lifetime. I know it’s a huge responsibility, too. It’s an opportunity, but it’s a responsibility. My goal is just to be the absolute very best I can be.”

Even with every game televised, the job of a college play-by-play man remains an important one.

For die-hard fans, it’s that familiar voice, and the passion in that voice, that tethers them to the team they adore.

They want their announcer to feel their love for the team on the field.

Dantzler promises that it will not be a problem.

“This is the ultimate. I mean, I’ve loved Georgia so much my whole life. This is the ultimate dream job,” he said. “If the Yankees called me, or if Monday Night Football called, this is the biggest thing for me. It’s just the ultimate.”

Dantzler believes Munson would be proud.

But make no mistake. As much of an inspiration as the late, great Munson was, Dantzler plans to be his own man.

“I think for anyone, if there’s somebody you admire, obviously they’re an inspiration to you. I think there are things that you draw from them, but you have to be your own person,” Dantzler said. “There’s never going to be another Beatles, there’s never going to be another Led Zeppelin or George Strait. I think you have to be your own person, and I think that’s the best way to honor those who came before you. What’s most important, too, is you’ve got a story to tell.

“I’ve always thought you’ve got to be informative, and you’ve got to be insightful and entertaining. The best way to do that is to be as prepared as possible and to be the best person that you can be and the best you that you can be.”

Dantzler said partnering with Stinchcomb, his new color man, will make his job much easier.

A two-time first-team All-SEC selection and Academic All-American during his time on the Bulldog offensive line from 1998-2002, Stinccomb helped pave the way for an offense that led the SEC in scoring with 32.6 ppg in 2002. He is a member of UGA’s Circle of Honor.

“First of all, I am a huge fan of Jon. I mean, obviously, he’s one of the legendary players from one of the legendary families,” Dantzler said. “I love him and Matt (Stinchcomb). There’s no doubt who the dumbest guy in the booth is going to be. Add in DJ (Shockley), who’s one of the great quarterbacks to play at Georgia; I’m extraordinarily humbled to be part of that. That’s a Georgia dream team with those two guys.”

For those wondering about Dantzler’s other duties, do not be concerned.

He’ll still be doing the Bulldog Brunch with Kevin Butler, along with the regular shows with head coach Kirby Smart.

“I mean, all those guys from the early 80s, my Georgia football heroes, he was very, very much up at the top of the list,” Dantzler said. “In 2013, I mentioned that I was going to spend Friday night with Kevin, and then we were going up to the game in Knoxville. A couple of people said, if somebody had told you when you were 10 years old, you’d be spending the night with Kevin Butler, I’d be like, I know, just pinch me. That’d be the coolest thing of all time.”

So too will be the first time he steps into the booth for Georgia’s opener against Tennessee State.

“It’s been a long time since I got nervous before a broadcast. But I would imagine that night before there will be some nerves just because it’s stepping into a new role and just doing something different,” he said. “Game day is going to feel a little different. I mean, Jon and I will prepare as best we can, and then we’ll just see. As Coach [Jim] Donnan used to say, we’ll see how it goes when the band is playing. I think there’ll be that mix of nerves and excitement, which I think we all feel before any big game. Whenever Georgia plays a football game, it’s a big game.”