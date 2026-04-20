Four-star LB Shamar Evans lands Georgia offer during G-Day visit

Class of 2028 linebacker Shamar Evans left Athens this weekend with more than just memories from G-Day.

The four-star received an offer from Georgia, which immediately put the Bulldogs near the top of his recruitment. He called the moment “amazing” and “special,” particularly given what the opportunity represents.

“Georgia ain’t just throwing offers out to everybody,” Evans said. “That was one of my favorite schools growing up, so it meant a lot to me.”

Georgia defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann extended the offer to Evans, strengthening a relationship that has quickly developed over recent weeks.

Evans said the connection has been rooted in football IQ and fit, with conversations centered on his playing style and versatility.

“He likes how I come downhill, bring contact, my aggression, and my sideline speed,” Evans said. “We’ve been talking a lot about knowledge and just my game overall.”

That evaluation lines up with how Georgia envisions using him.

Evans said the staff primarily views him as an inside linebacker but values his versatility to move around the formation, including working off the edge in certain packages — a reflection of the Bulldogs’ defensive philosophy.

Watching that system up close during G-Day only reinforced his interest.

“Personally, the game was amazing,” Evans said. “Everybody was physical, even the smaller linebackers. That stood out to me a lot. They exceeded my expectations for sure.”

Several linebackers caught his attention with standout moments throughout the scrimmage, reinforcing the depth and development within Georgia’s defense.

Players such as Justin Williams, Chris Cole, and Quintavius Johnson caught his eye.

“That says a lot about their development,” Evans said. “If guys can come in and make a name for themselves like that, it’s incredible.”

The visit also marked Evans’ first time in Athens, and the experience extended beyond the field. From the layout of the campus to the atmosphere surrounding the program, everything added to the overall impression.

“It was something I ain’t never seen before,” he said. “I liked how everything was kind of hidden behind trees. They rolled out the red carpet for us. It was a great experience.”

Where does Georgia stand after the visit?

That experience, combined with the offer and his longstanding interest in the program, has quickly elevated Georgia into serious contention.

Evans didn’t hesitate when asked where the Bulldogs stand following the visit.

“They’re definitely in my top five,” he said.

Still, the recruitment is far from over. Evans emphasized that consistent communication and relationship-building will be key moving forward — an area where Georgia has already made progress.

After initial contact a few weeks ago, he said the Bulldogs’ staff has begun checking in weekly, a sign of growing interest that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I’m big on relationships,” Evans said. “A lot of schools offer early, but don’t keep in touch. Georgia’s been consistent with me.”

As his recruitment continues to take shape, Evans already holds offers from several major programs, including Alabama and Baylor, both of which he says communicate regularly.

But after his first trip to Athens, the Bulldogs have firmly positioned themselves as a program to watch.