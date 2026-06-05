Four-star QB Colton Nussmeier commits to Georgia

Georgia has found its quarterback in the 2027 class.

Colton Nussmeier has committed to the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound signal caller chose the Bulldogs over Arkansas, Kentucky, and UCLA.

Nussmeier ranks as the No. 16 quarterback and the No. 197 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking.

Nussmeier is the son of longtime college and NFL offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier. His older brother, Garrett, played quarterback at LSU from 2021-25 and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in April.

“Georgia has always been in my recruitment,” Nussmeier recently told Rivals. “They’ve been there since Day 1. I like them a lot, I know what they do with coach (Mike) Bobo and coach (Brandon) Streeter.”

The late flip of Jared Curtis in the 2026 cycle left the Bulldogs scrambling a bit in terms of a 2027 quarterback. Georgia hasn’t gotten deep into too many races for top signal callers in the cycle. Peter Bourque chose James Franklin and Virginia Tech over the Bulldogs last month.

But Nussmeier has been a constant presence on the quarterback board. He has made multiple visits to Athens, including a stop at the G-Day game in April.

“It went good,” Nussmeier told Rivals about that visit. “I’ve been there a good amount of times, and I’ve gotten a great feel for it. I really like what they do there.”

Nussmeier now gives Georgia a quarterback commitment in an offensive skill class that already features running backs Kemon Spell and Noah Parker, receiver Taurean Rawlins, and tight end Jaxon Dollar.