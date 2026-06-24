Four-star safety Major Floyd gives thoughts on Georgia

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — One of the nation’s top prospects in the Class of 2028 continues to see his recruitment gain momentum, and Georgia remains firmly in the mix.

East Laurens (GA) athlete Major Floyd has already attracted attention from programs across the country. Schools such as Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, and Ohio State have been in regular contact, while Floyd currently considers Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Florida among the schools recruiting him hardest.

Still, Georgia has made a strong impression on the rising defensive back.

“Oh, yes, sir. I love the coaches,” Floyd told UGASports in May. “We’ve got a great bond.”

That relationship starts with Georgia defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson, who has quickly become one of Floyd’s strongest connections in recruiting.

“T-Rob is like an uncle to me,” Floyd said. “He’s hard on me. He’s been on me for almost my whole life, but he and I are close. I like him a lot.”

Floyd’s recent trips to Athens

Floyd visited Athens during spring practice in the spring and returned in June for a 7-on-7 event and a private workout with Robinson.

During his spring trip, he had the opportunity to meet with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, observe practice, and get a firsthand look at how the Bulldogs operate.

The experience left a lasting impression.

“The culture up there in Athens is crazy,” Floyd said. “The environment, the atmosphere, they’re loud, and those are some real Georgia fans up there.”

Georgia is recruiting Floyd primarily as a defensive back, and after watching practice, he believes his skill set would fit well within the Bulldogs’ system.

“I think I could fit into their game plan really well,” Floyd said. “The coaching and the game plan, they get everybody involved and make sure everybody plays.”

Class of 2028 4⭐️Major Floyd (@MajorFloyddd) is putting in some work at wideout. He led East Laurens in receiving last season as a sophomore. pic.twitter.com/s9xPAX4GzL — Lance (@LM_Sports_Media) May 18, 2026

Georgia leaves impressions on the four-star

What stood out most to Floyd wasn’t just the talent on the field but the consistency of the coaching staff. Watching Robinson and co-defensive backs coach Donte Williams work with players reinforced what he had heard about Georgia’s player development.

“You can tell what they’re doing is an every day thing,” Floyd said. “They ain’t just putting on for the recruits, and they really stand on what they’re talking about. They really want to win a national championship.”

Floyd also appreciated Smart’s direct coaching style.

“I like Kirby,” Floyd said. “He’s real loud. He’s real straight up with you, and he doesn’t hold back.”

Development is influential

Georgia’s track record of developing defensive backs and sending them to the NFL is another factor that has caught Floyd’s attention.

“Their development is high,” he said. “The majority of the players I know from Georgia are first-rounders, or they don’t make it out of the second round. That’s pretty good.”

While attending practice, Floyd paid close attention to several members of Georgia’s secondary, including Demello Jones, KJ Bolden, and defensive lineman Nasir Johnson, a fellow Laurens County native.

Jones, a fellow Middle Georgia product, particularly stood out.

“You can really tell that Demello wants it all,” Floyd said. “He’s trying to get it out of the mud. He’s got one shot, and he’s taking everything.”

Floyd also briefly spoke with Johnson. Although the conversation was short, Johnson shared insight into the day-to-day benefits of Georgia’s program.

“He was saying they develop you real well,” Floyd said. “They make sure you eat, get your meal plan and conditioning, and just make sure you’re fit for the season.”

Where do the Dawgs stand?

For now, Floyd’s recruitment remains wide open. However, Georgia’s combination of coaching relationships, player development, and championship culture has positioned the Bulldogs as a program he’ll continue to watch closely as the process unfolds.

Floyd plans to visit Georgia again this fall for a game.

“I want to get back,” he said.