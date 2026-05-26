Four-star wideout Bubba Brown building an early strong connection with Georgia

Lowndes (GA) Artavian “Bubba” Brown is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2028 class.

The four-star wide receiver saw his recruitment explode this past spring, with NC State, Tulane, South Carolina, Kentucky, Liberty, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Florida offering after a breakout sophomore campaign.

In 2025, Brown led the Vikings in receiving, hauling in 28 receptions for 518 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 24 times for 156 yards and four scores.

For Brown, the experience is still new, but already leaving a strong impression.

“It’s going pretty well,” Brown said of his recruitment. “It’s all new to me, so I’m still trying to figure it all out, but I’m enjoying every moment of it.”

Brown appreciates all the recent offers, but he especially values Georgia jumping into the mix last fall.

A ‘real’ moment for Brown

That relationship began in a memorable setting during the 2025 season when Brown attended a game. While visiting, he was brought into the locker room and was personally offered by Georgia wide receivers coach James Coley. A visit for a spring practice in March only reinforced how much the Bulldogs want Brown.

“When I came back up for spring practice, I was talking to Coach (Jalen) Harris and Coach Coley again,” Brown explained. “They gave it to me again, made sure I understood that it was for real, and I got to talk to Coach Kirby (Smart) on the field as they were practicing.”

For a young receiver still navigating the early stages of recruiting, that kind of access stood out.

“That was just a real moment for me,” he said. “Being up close with the players and sharing that moment — that was fun.”

Brown’s teammate, offensive lineman Abram Eisenhower, recently committed to Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect in the 2027 class is already recruiting Brown hard to join him in Athens to play for the Bulldogs.

Brown appreciates Eisenhower’s sentiment.

“(Eisenhower) is already on me hard about Georgia,” he said.

Lowndes has an elite playmaker in 2028 4⭐️ WR Bubba Brown (@a1_brwn). Georgia recently offered him. He said he and position coach James Coley are starting to develop a relationship. pic.twitter.com/rW8Bia4vac — Lance (@LM_Sports_Media) May 5, 2026

Development, relationships play in the Bulldogs’ favor

Brown has also paid close attention to Georgia’s reputation for developing wide receivers and sending talent to the next level. That production history is something he’s taking seriously as he evaluates future opportunities.

“That definitely plays a huge role in it,” Brown said. “It makes me want to go back more and more, visit (UGA) more, see what’s more to it. I’m just open to see what they’ve got for me.”

Brown’s relationship with Coley is still in its early stages, but he said the connection is strong. The Bulldogs position coach made a stop at Lowndes this spring to watch the nation’s No. 13 receiver practice.

Coley had Brown go through a workout after practice, where he received additional tips and instruction.

“Just watching him up close, seeing all the little details you have to have as a wide receiver — the things he emphasizes — I took that back and worked on it,” Brown said. “I shared it with my receivers too, so we could all get better as a unit.”

Iron sharpens iron

At Lowndes, Brown is surrounded by a competitive environment that mirrors the intensity of college football. Playing in Georgia’s top classification has already helped sharpen his approach.

“Seeing all the guys in my classification get offers and rankings and see how they work made me want to work harder and go compete with them,” he said.

He also credited his high school program for pushing physical development in a big way.

“They make sure we eat at least two times before we leave school,” Brown said with a laugh. “Then I go home and eat again — making sure I’m putting on weight.”

Brown even sees similarities between Lowndes head coach Adam Carter and Smart, particularly in their demanding coaching styles and expectations.

“They’re both great coaches,” Brown said. “They’re not going for no BS, no soft stuff. If you think they are, you might as well get ready to leave.”

What’s next?

As for what it means when programs like Georgia consistently send coaches down to South Georgia to recruit him, Brown understands the significance.

“It just shows they love to get kids close by,” he said. “And for me to be one of them, that’s a blessing.”

Brown will return to Athens in June with the Vikings for a 7-on-7 camp, hoping to strengthen his relationship with the Bulldogs.