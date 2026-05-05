Four-star wideout Jabari Watkins feeling Georgia push as recruitment intensifies

Thomasville, GA — Georgia has re-emerged as a serious contender in the recruitment of Thomas County Central four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins, and the timing could prove significant.

After being “on and off” in his recruitment, the Georgia Bulldogs have ramped up communication with the Class of 2027 standout, highlighted by a recent visit from James Coley that sparked new interest

“Him coming out to see me, I felt a connection between us,” Watkins told UGASports. “I feel like we can definitely make a great impact on the team.”

That interaction appears to have quickly shifted Georgia’s position in Watkins’ recruitment. The Bulldogs are now in line to potentially receive one of his official visits — a notable development considering they were not previously among his top options.

Watkins said he has not yet been to Athens but plans to visit soon, with a clear focus on evaluating the foundation of Georgia’s program.

“How they run their program and how the team is,” he said.

Watkins is big on development

Even without a visit, Georgia’s on-field track record has already caught his attention — particularly when it comes to developing wide receivers.

“They produce very good receivers,” Watkins said. “I could be one of the receivers that they produce.”

That belief runs counter to a common narrative about Georgia’s passing game, but recent history shows consistent development at the position, which Watkins clearly values as he evaluates his options.

The Bulldogs’ renewed push comes as Watkins’ recruitment begins to take shape heading into a critical summer. He has taken spring visits to Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Arkansas. However, Georgia’s late surge has positioned the program firmly in the conversation for the nation’s No. 41 wide receiver.

Watkins said his upcoming visits will play a key role in his decision-making process, especially as he looks to better understand how each program utilizes its players and develops talent.

A unique skillset

On the field, the 2027 prospect brings a versatile skill set that fits what Georgia has shown it values at the position.

Watkins said coaches are drawn to his speed, ability to separate, and willingness to line up across multiple spots.

“I’m fast. I get out my breaks. I can play anywhere on the field,” he said.

That versatility has been on display this spring at Thomas County Central, where he is rotating between multiple receiver positions, giving college coaches a full look at his capabilities. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout hauled in 55 receptions for 847 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets last season as a junior.

What’s next for Watkins?

As it stands, Watkins has official visits scheduled with Louisville and Arkansas, while Georgia is working to secure a spot on that list, which is something that seemed unlikely just weeks ago.

A decision is already set.

Watkins plans to announce his commitment on July 1, giving Georgia a relatively short window to make a lasting impression.

“I just want to get it over with,” he said.

With momentum building and a key relationship with Coley forming, Georgia has quickly positioned itself as a program to watch in Watkins’ recruitment.