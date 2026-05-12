Four-star wideout Sean Green on Georgia and how 'speed kills everything'

ATHENS, Ga. – Class of 2027 wide receiver Sean Green already knows speed can change a football game.

That’s part of why the Georgia target continues to shine on the track for Camden County High School, competing in multiple events while continuing to establish himself as one of the top receivers in the country.

Green said his work in track and field directly translates to the football field, especially in explosiveness and overall athleticism.

“It definitely correlates to the football field because, you know, all the game speed, all the jumping and abilities I got when I do long jump,” Green told UGASports. “And running wise, speed kills everything.”

College coaches have taken notice of Green’s versatility as a receiver. While many schools view him primarily as a slot receiver, Green said coaches believe he can line up all over the field and make plays in multiple roles.

“They see me as a slot guy,” Green said. “They said I could be the single-out receiver, like the Z or the X or whatever you want to call it. They like how I can get the screen real fast and get upfield and make a play and get yards after catch.”

Familiarity with the Dawgs, impressions of James Coley

Georgia’s presence in Green’s recruitment has continued to grow, especially with familiar faces from Camden County already in Athens. Green mentioned current Bulldogs Ja’Marley Riddle and Elyiss Williams, along with former Wildcat Micah Morris, as players he has leaned on for insight into the program.

“They told me that it was the hardest decision they ever made to go to Georgia, but it was a good one because they know how to develop,” Green said. “Elyiss hasn’t even graduated yet, but he’s telling me he can already see how they’re developing him. Jamari went up there these past few months, and I can see how he’s developing also.”

Green recently visited Georgia during the spring and got an inside look at the Bulldogs’ wide receiver room alongside position coach James Coley. The experience left a strong impression.

“He let me basically stay attached to his hip,” Green said. “I got to stand in the huddle, get the play calls, and see how it all is. I loved it.”

Development at the position

One thing that especially stands out to Green is Georgia’s track record of developing NFL-caliber receivers. He pointed to the Bulldogs’ ability to prepare players for the next level as a major factor in his interest.

“That’s definitely a big factor because I know how Georgia can get a player into the NFL,” Green said. “A lot of their wide receivers went to the NFL and got chances also.”

Green also noted that programs like Georgia, which consistently produce NFL draft picks at wide receiver, say a lot about their development process.

“It definitely says they’re a great wide receiver program,” he said. “They’re definitely going to make sure their wide receivers get to the league.”

More than anything, Green said Georgia’s emphasis on player development and personal growth separates the Bulldogs from many other schools recruiting him.

“Just the development,” Green said. “The way they develop their players is crazy, and how they build them as a man.”

What’s next for Green?

Green is scheduled to take an official visit to Georgia from May 29-31, and he hopes the trip will give him a clearer sense of the program and his future in Athens.

“Definitely to see how I look in red and black,” he said.

Green also said he understands the realities of competing at a program like Georgia, where earning playing time can take patience. He said he would be willing to contribute on special teams early in his career if necessary.

“Yes, sir,” Green said. “I don’t have a problem with that at all.”

Away from recruiting, Green is also adjusting to changes back home at Camden County following the hiring of a new head coach. While still building relationships, Green said the transition has gone smoothly so far.

“I like him,” Green said. “It’s pretty chill. I’m still trying to get to know them and get closer to him and stuff. I’m still feeling it out.”