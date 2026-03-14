Full Circle: Former Georgia student assist Cody Anderson leads Morgan County state championship

MADISON — As the Morgan County boys basketball team prepares for the GHSA Class 2A state championship game, head coach Cody Anderson reflects on a basketball journey that started down the road in Athens.

Long before he was leading the Dogs on the state’s biggest stage in Macon, Anderson, a Habersham County native, was learning the profession from the inside of a major college program at the University of Georgia.

Anderson’s path into coaching was shaped early by the impact his own high school coach had on his life.

“I got into coaching because my high school coach changed my life,” Anderson said. “He used that platform as my coach for so much more than just teaching me how to guard ball screens or how to shoot.”

A change of plans

Anderson played high school basketball at Habersham Central in Mt. Airy.

Originally hoping to play at the college level, injuries ultimately altered that path. Instead of ending his involvement with the game, the setback helped guide him toward coaching — a direction he now sees as part of a larger plan.

“I look back on that now and see God’s hands all over that,” Anderson said.

When he arrived in Athens as a freshman, Anderson sought an opportunity to work under former Georgia head coach Mark Fox. The chance came as a student assistant and team manager, where he spent four years learning the inner workings of an SEC program.

For Anderson, the experience provided a blueprint for the coach he would eventually become.

“I have so much respect for his integrity, the way he runs a program, and how he carries himself as a person,” Anderson said of Fox. “Over my four years, I got to see Coach never waver from what he believes in.”

From organizing practices to observing the day-to-day operations of a major college program, Anderson said the role taught him the importance of service and attention to detail.

“When you combine the access I had to how we ran the program with the role that I had as a manager, it really was the blueprint for my success,” he said. “There are so many lessons when you serve others and when it’s not about you.”

A rapid rise through coaching

After graduating, Anderson’s career progressed quickly.

He eventually became the youngest Division I assistant coach in the country while continuing to build his résumé at multiple stops, including two stints at Longwood University. He was also the head boys coach at Habersham Central.

Along the way, Anderson helped guide Longwood to its first appearance in the NCAA Division I basketball tournament while serving as an offensive coordinator in 2021-22. The Lancers finished that season with a 26-6 overall record.

But as his coaching career advanced, Anderson’s priorities began to shift.

When he and his wife prepared to welcome their first child, the opportunity to return closer to home became increasingly important. That ultimately led him to take over the program at Morgan County.

“I had accomplished a lot of things, but to then be able to say I want something different for my family was really cool,” Anderson said. “I’m very fortunate and happy that I get to do that here at Morgan.”

Morgan County was a basketball powerhouse in the 2010s, winning state championships in 2014, 2016, and 2019.

The job also allowed Anderson to remain closely connected to Georgia’s program, where he still occasionally visits practices and games.

Anderson (center) hugs senior Jacoby Simmons (2) after the Dogs defeated Therrell in the Class 2A semifinal on March 6. (Photo from Lance McCurley of UGASports.com)

Watching Georgia’s resurgence

From that vantage point, Anderson has watched the Bulldogs’ progress under head coach Mike White.

White inherited a program that finished just 1–17 in Southeastern Conference play four seasons ago. Since then, Georgia has steadily climbed back toward national relevance, posting back-to-back 20-win seasons and positioning itself for postseason opportunities.

From Anderson’s perspective, White’s consistency has been a major factor in that turnaround.

“Coach White knows who he is and what his strengths are,” Anderson said. “He’s not an emotional guy who rides the ups and downs. He’s just very consistent and steady.”

Anderson also sees similarities between White’s approach and the leadership style he admired under Fox.

“He recruits guys that he can coach,” Anderson said. “When you have someone who obviously knows what they’re doing basketball-wise but that you can align with from a morality and character standpoint, that matters.”

As a Georgia alum and former staff member, Anderson said the program’s progress has been especially meaningful to watch.

“I feel the same way about Coach White that I felt about Coach Fox,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of what they’re doing.”

A unique Morgan County connection

Anderson’s ties between Athens and Madison run even deeper thanks to former Morgan County stars who went on to play at Georgia, including Jailyn Ingram and Jailyn Ingram.

Their presence around the program has strengthened the connection between the college team and the local high school community.

“When I first took the job, we had Jailyn and then Tyron coming shortly after,” Anderson said. “It’s been really cool to have that access to the program and see those guys.”

He recalled moments when former players returned to support the team, including a team camp where Lawrence offered to pay for the high school players to go bowling after a long day of competition.

“It felt like the entire Georgia basketball team was here at one of our games,” Anderson said. “What that does for our community and our players — it’s what makes Morgan County a really unique basketball job.”

A full-circle moment

Now, Anderson stands one win away from a state championship — a moment that represents years of growth and mentorship along the way.

But the coach is quick to shift the spotlight to the people who helped him reach this point.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around amazing people,” Anderson said, listing mentors and colleagues throughout his career. “Make no mistake — we’re not playing in a state championship game if we didn’t have really good players.”

For Anderson, the journey from student assistant in Athens to a state championship has never been about individual success.

Instead, it’s been about the relationships built along the way.

“My whole life I’ve just tried to show up every day, work as hard as I possibly could, and be the person I believe God’s called me to be,” Anderson said. “When you sit back and look at it, it has far more to do with the people I’ve been around than anything I’ve done.”