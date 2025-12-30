Georgia edge rusher Gabe Harris reveals NFL Draft decision

Georgia edge rusher Gabe Harris reveals NFL Draft decisionby: Harrison Reno7 hours agoHarrisonRenoRead In AppDec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0) celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn ImagesWhile Georgia has yet to finish the College Football Playoff, junior edge rusher Gabe Harris already knows his plans for next season.