Gallery: Georgia players participate in Pro Day

ATHENS – Georgia hosted its annual Pro Day for NFL scouts and coaches on March 18.

The Bulldogs had 15 players participate in the event, including linebacker CJ Allen, wide receiver Dillon Bell, wide receiver Zachariah Branch, tight end Oscar Delp, cornerback Daylen Everette, offensive lineman Monroe Freeling, long snapper Beau Gardner, running back Cash Jones, running back Josh McCray, defensive lineman Christen Miller, offensive lineman Micah Morris, safety JaCorey Thomas, wide receiver Noah Thomas, punter Brett Thorson, and wide receiver Colbie Young.

Check out the photo gallery below from Georgia’s 2026 Pro Day.