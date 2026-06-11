Georgia 2026 football schedule complete with kickoff time windows

With under 90 days to go until Georgia kicks off the regular season at home versus Tennessee State, the Bulldogs’ schedule is finally complete, with kickoff start times/windows announced.

Four of Georgia’s 12 regular-season games already have kickoff times locked in, while the remaining games have been given designated windows. These windows have been divided into four groups: “early,”

“afternoon,” “night,” and “flex.”

Games with an “early” designation will kick off between noon and 1 p.m., while “afternoon” games will kick off between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. “Night” games will kick off between 6 and 8 p.m., while “flex” windows could be 3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m.

All games that are given a window will have official game times announced at a later date.

Which means, for right now, fans can go ahead and plan on having just three games potentially kicking off before 1 p.m.. While Georgia’s SEC opener at Arkansas is already set for noon, the October 3rd home matchup versus Vanderbilt was given the early window.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s trip to Tuscaloosa was the only game given a “night” window, and the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry was the only game in the “afternoon” window. That leaves games versus Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, and Georgia Tech in the “flex” window.