Georgia AD Josh Brooks forbids teams from scheduling Texas Tech

No Georgia teams will be scheduling Texas Tech in non-conference games play anytime soon.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Max Olson, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks forbade his teams from scheduling the Red Raiders in the future. That move follows the temporary injunction in Lubbock County that granted Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby eligibility for the 2026 season following his admission of betting on games during his time at Indiana.

ESPN obtained a memo that Brooks sent out to his athletic department following the controversial ruling.

“Please review your sport’s current schedules and future scheduling plans,” Brooks wrote per ESPN. “If you have contests currently scheduled against Texas Tech, or are actively engaged in scheduling discussions with Texas Tech, please notify your sports administrator as soon as possible so we can evaluate the situation and determine next steps.

“Effective immediately, no new contests should be scheduled against Texas Tech without prior approval from the athletic department.”

Don’t Schedule Them

The release of the memo comes after Brooks went on record with a statement to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger about the granting of an injunction.

“I think there needs to be serious conversations about not playing Texas Tech in any sports,” Brooks said. “This is not about Texas Tech. It’s about protecting our own locker room. We cannot in good conscience put our student-athletes on a field where the competitive integrity of the contest is compromised and overridden by the courts. If a state court wants to dictate eligibility rules, they can play themselves.”

Sorsby, who transferred to Texas Tech from Cincinnati this offseason, started his career at Indiana, where, according to court documents, he placed approximately $90,000 worth of bets over a four-year period. An NCAA guideline created in 2023 made athletes who bet on their own school’s games potentially face a permanent ban from competition.

Shortly after the NCAA deemed Sorsby ineligible for the upcoming season, he filed for an injunction that has now reversed that ruling. He will, however, serve a suspension for the first two games of the season per the court’s ruling.