Georgia baseball assistant headed to Auburn

Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson did not take long to replace hitting coach Gabe Gross, who stepped down on Monday.

Tuesday, the Tigers announced the hiring of Georgia assistant Nick Ammirati as the team’s new hitting coach.

“This is an incredible opportunity to join a program with arguably more young talent than anyone in the country and help build on the momentum it has created over the last several years,” Ammirati said in a statement. “Butch has been a mentor of mine both up close and from afar for 15 years now, and I’m ecstatic to rekindle that relationship and get to work with one of the best coaches and men in our industry.”

Ammirati is no stranger to Thompson.

The now-former Georgia assistant played at Mississippi State from 2012-2023, when current Tiger AD John Cohen was the head coach, and Thompson was the team’s pitching coach.

Ammirati spent the last two years with the Bulldog hitters, their outfielders, and coordinated transfer portal recruiting for Georgia.

Last year, Georgia’s baseball team led the NCAA with 179 home runs and set school records for runs scored (611), RBI (583), and total bases (1,405).

“Nick’s bio speaks for itself, but my first glimpse of his potential in this industry was as his coach in 2013,” Thompson said. “As a catcher, he called virtually every pitch and led an incredible pitching staff to the national championship series. Since then, I’ve watched Ammo begin his college coaching career with success at every level, including the SEC. Being on staff for Kentucky and Georgia’s most recent runs to the College World Series has been impressive, and I’m excited for him to bring that success and partner with Karl Nonemaker to create a winning offense and develop the ever-essential catching position.”