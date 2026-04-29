Georgia baseball gets 'clean' revenge vs. Troy

Georgia got its revenge for an early-season midweek loss, as the Bulldogs run-ruled Troy 11-1 in seven innings.

The Trojans walked onto Foley Field back in February and pulled out a 6-5 win in extra innings. The Bulldogs didn’t let Troy hang around this time as Georgia got on the board in the second inning and never looked back.

“Yeah, we finally, I mean, the guys were joking, it was a clean Tuesday, right?” Georgia head coach Wes Johnson said. “I mean, we didn’t walk anybody, we threw strikes, heck, we left a lot of runners on there in the first two innings, three innings right there, but no, I mean, I thought the offensive approach was good.”

That offensive approach saw Georgia blast four home runs, with Daniel Jackson, Kenny Ishikawa, and Brennan Hudson all going deep. Jackson, the junior, recorded his fourth game this season with two home runs as the Bulldogs’ designated hitter.

While Jackson upped his season total to 25 home runs on the year, it was Ishikawa’s first, as he got the moment he had been waiting for.

Belief

“I mean, it took me a while, so it’s definitely a special moment,” Ishikawa said. “I’ve always wanted to hit one out here, so I’m glad I got it out today, yeah.”

Yet, before Ishikawa stepped to the plate, there was a moment that meant even more. Johnson pulled Iskikawa aside with a message.

“You’re gonna dominate this at bat,” Ishikawa said of what Johnson told him.

Johnson’s message manifestation as Ishikawa turned a 3-1 count into a home run.

Georgia made it through the seven innings with just three pitchers seeing the mound. It started with four innings from Jordan Stephens, who struck out three batters while allowing just three hits, before turning it over to Mason Kosowick and Joe Nottingham.

Kosowick produced two outs in the fifth inning before being pulled with the bases loaded. It was a big spot for a true freshman like Nottingham, yet it produced just the type of moment that Johnson wanted to see as he tallied the inning-ending strikeout.

“He comes in there, bases loaded, with their three hole up, who can hit in our league, and just goes right at him, executes three fastballs, and does his job,” Johnson said.

Nottingham finished the game with three strikeouts while allowing two hits and one run in 2.1 innings of work.

Georgia will welcome the Missouri Tigers into town for its weekend series. First pitch at Foley Field is set for 6 p.m. on Friday.