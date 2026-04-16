Georgia adds Penn State leading scorer Freddie Dilione V

It’s been a slow start in the transfer portal for Georgia basketball, but the Bulldogs are picking up momentum with their first addition on Thursday.

According to a report from The Field of 68, Penn State guard Freddie Dilione V has committed to the Bulldogs.

At 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, he joins a Georgia backcourt that returns Smurf Millender and Blue Cain from last season. Dilione was the Nittany Lions’ leading scorer last season.

After averaging 9.4 points per game in his first year at Penn State, the Fayetteville, North Carolina, native finished last season averaging a career-high 14 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He played in 32 games last season for Penn State, shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3-point range.

He will move to Athens as a rising redshirt senior, marking his return to the SEC. Before the past two seasons in State College, Dilione began his career at Tennessee. After redshirting as a freshman, he featured in 18 games for the Volunteers before transferring.

After losing starting guard Jeremiah Wilkinson to Arkansas in the transfer portal, Georgia had a void to fill on its roster. Wilkinson, the former transfer from California, led the Bulldogs with 17.4 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game before re-entering the portal.

Thus far, most of the portal activity surrounding the Bulldogs has been about their departures, as the Wilkinson, Somto Cyril, and Jake Wilkins have already found new homes.