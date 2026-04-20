Georgia basketball lands Saint Louis transfer Brady Dunlap

Georgia landed its second transfer portal addition, as Saint Louis forward Brady Dunlap has signed with the Bulldogs, according to ON3’s Pete Nakos.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward entered the transfer portal after just one season with the Billikens, where he helped Saint Louis reach the second round of the NCAA tournament.

En route to the second round, Saint Louis and Dunlap faced Georgia in the first round, where he scored 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting from the field and 3 of 6 shooting from beyond the arc. Dunlap also recorded two rebounds and four assists in Saint Louis’s 102-77 dismantling of the Bulldogs.

Now, he hopes to help a Bulldogs team that has lost six players to the transfer portal thus far, including key contributors like starting guard Jeremiah Wilkinson, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, and center Somto Cyril.

Playing in 34 games for Saint Louis this past season, Dunlap averaged seven points, two rebounds, and .9 assists per game, while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, and 45.1 percent from three.

Before last season, Dunlap started his career at St. John’s, where he spent two seasons. As a freshman, he averaged just 3.2 points per game, shooting 38 percent from the field, and 30.6 percent from three while playing in 25 games. Before averaging 5.7 points per game on 46.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three in 2024.