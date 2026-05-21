Georgia men's basketball receives largest donation in UGA history

Georgia men’s basketball is receiving a significant cash infusion.

Adam Wexler, a 2007 graduate of Georgia and the founder of PrizePicks, is committing $10 million to the Bulldog men’s basketball program. The money will be used for “personnel and operating expenses within the Georgia men’s basketball program, with a portion going toward the Athletic Director Excellence Fund”, according to a release from Georgia.

The commitment is the largest philanthropic commitment in UGA Athletic Association history.

“The University of Georgia has always meant a tremendous amount to me and my family,” Wexler said in a statement released by Georgia. “Watching my father’s lifelong connection to this university shaped my appreciation for what Georgia represents: opportunity, culture, and excellence. There has never been a more interesting time in the history of collegiate athletics for donors to make a difference, and I’d love for this to be the start of something much bigger for the Bulldog community.”

Wexler’s father, Alan Wexler, was a two-sport athlete at Georgia, playing on the football team alongside Fran Tarkenton. The senior Wexler also spent time as the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, The Red & Black.

“This gift will leave a lasting impact on the Athletic Association and, specifically, the men’s basketball program,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in the Georgia statement. “We are deeply grateful for Adam’s extraordinary generosity and commitment to Bulldog Athletics. His investment will further elevate our program and continue to enhance the student-athlete experience.”

The Georgia basketball roster for the 2026-27 season has been finalized. The commitment from Wexler should help the Bulldogs remain competitive in the player acquisition space in the years to come.

“From the day we arrived in Athens, the focus of our program has been growth,” Georgia head coach Mike White said. “Our ultimate goal is to grow Georgia basketball into a program that regularly competes at the highest levels. Georgia basketball is very important to Adam Wexler, and his incredibly generous gift will assist us greatly in our pursuit to reach that standard.”