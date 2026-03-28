Georgia bullpen comes through in win vs. South Carolina

It was another relatively quiet day for the Georgia offense. The usually high-powered Bulldogs managed just six hits in a 3-1 win over South Carolina. The low-scoring victory gave the Bulldogs the series win despite a troublesome start on the mound for pitcher Dylan Vigue.

The junior right-hander walked four of the first five batters he faced, with one reaching base on a fielder’s choice. The transfer from Michigan didn’t make it to a second out before his day was done, as Wes Johnson called on Paul Farley to take over.

It was an earlier start than the redshirt sophomore was expecting, and also a troubling spot as the bases were loaded with just one out. Farley made quick work of the inning, striking out the first batter he faced in four pitches before inducing a groundout to get the Bulldogs out of the jam.

Relievers Come Up Big

“Paul Farley’s MVP of the game, you look at it, you got bases loaded right there,” Johnson said. “They’ve already got one in, you got one out. They got some of their bigger bats up. Paul just came in, really executed pitches extremely well. Got us out of there, put a zero on the board.”

That would just be the beginning of a good day for Georgia’s bullpen. Farley went four more innings, striking out three more batters while walking just one and allowing a single hit before handing the ball to Matt Scott.

“Yeah, those guys are all dogs. They’re relievers, but they have starter stuff,” Rylan Lujo said of Farley and Scott. “They have the ability to go deep in the game.”

Picking up where Farley left off, Scott went four innings with one hit and two walks given up, while striking out five to earn the win in relief.

Meanwhile, offensively for Georgia, all it took was a pair of home runs for Georgia to subdue the Gamecocks. After failing to score Tre Phelps and Daniel Jackson in the first inning, Henry Allen led off the second inning with a solo home run.

The sophomore finished as one of two Bulldogs on Saturday to record multiple hits. Following his home run, he reached base on a leadoff single in the sixth inning, before scoring on a two-run shot to left field from Lujo, who joined him in the two-hit club.

“Yeah, every single day it’s someone different. But we got so many talented guys in this lineup,” Lujo said of Georgia’s lineup. “We have so many talented guys on the bench. There’s just talent everywhere. So being able to have that depth is big for this program and for this sport.”

The Bulldogs will return to action Sunday for Game 3 of their series versus South Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.