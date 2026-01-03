Skip to main content
Mobile Menu
Join Now
Login
News
Forums
Lobby
The Dawgvent
UGASports Vault
Hoops Dawgs
Kudzu Hill
Dawg Trade
The Dawgchat
Football
News Feed
Roster
Schedule
Transfer Portal Ranking
Transfer Portal
Georgia Draft History
FB Recruiting
News Feed
Search
Commitments
Transfers
Team Rankings
Player Rankings
Industry Comparison
Offers
Visits
Recruiting Prediction Machine
Basketball
News Feed
Roster
Schedule
Transfer Portal Ranking
Transfer Portal
Georgia Draft History
BB Recruiting
News Feed
Search
Commitments
Transfers
Team Rankings
Player Rankings
Industry Comparison
Offers
Visits
Recruiting Prediction Machine
About
About
Staff
UGASports On3+ Subscription
Contact
Podcasts and Shows
Message Boards
Hot
Transfer Portal
Transfer Portal Player Rankings
MegaBoard
Rivals300
Georgia - By The Numbers
by:
Dave McMahon
1 hour ago
dave_mc_stats
Read In App
Georgia by the Numbers
50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
UGASports
+
+
One subscription:
The best Georgia Bulldogs coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.
Join Now
Already a subscriber?
Login