Skip to main content
Georgia
Join Now

Georgia's Combine participants scout the 2026 Bulldogs

by: Jed May44 minutes agoJedMay_
Lawson Luckie Georgia
Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Mississippi Rebels with wide receiver London Humphreys (16) during the first quarter of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Former Georgia Bulldogs who are off to the NFL give scouting reports on some of their teammates who will make up the 2026 Georgia squad.

Join for $1
then billed annually
UGASports
+
+
One subscription: The best Georgia Bulldogs coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.