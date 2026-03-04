Georgia's Combine participants scout the 2026 Bulldogs

Georgia's Combine participants scout the 2026 Bulldogsby: Jed May44 minutes agoJedMay_Read In AppOct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Mississippi Rebels with wide receiver London Humphreys (16) during the first quarter of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn ImagesFormer Georgia Bulldogs who are off to the NFL give scouting reports on some of their teammates who will make up the 2026 Georgia squad.