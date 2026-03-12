Georgia commit Noah Parker embracing Bulldogs’ culture, excited about addition of Kemon Spell

For Noah Parker, the dream of playing for Georgia started long before his recruitment took off.

Growing up in the Peach State, Parker had always imagined himself wearing red and black. When the Bulldogs offered him a scholarship in June 2025, the decision quickly became clear.

Last November, the three-star running back from Montezuma made it official, committing to head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs over offers from programs such as Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida State.

“It’s like a dream coming true,” Parker recently told UGASports.com. “I’ve always been a big fan of Georgia.”

Since then, Parker has continued to strengthen his bond with the program and the coaching staff as he prepares for the next step in his career.

Relationships with Georgia staff

One of the biggest factors in Parker’s commitment has been his relationship with Georgia running backs coach Josh Crawford.

Parker said Crawford has maintained consistent communication with him since his commitment, checking in regularly and making sure he remains focused on his goals.

“He checks on me through the week just to make sure I’m still locked in,” Parker said. “He’s a funny guy, but he’s also like that father figure. He’s all about making sure you really want to be at Georgia.”

Parker said the connection runs deeper than football. Crawford’s ties to South Georgia and experience coaching players from similar backgrounds helped build trust early in the recruiting process.

That relationship, along with the program’s track record of developing players, continues to reinforce Parker’s decision.

“I feel like if I go to Georgia, I can become an even more elite player just from the development,” Parker said. “I want to learn from the guys who already know what it takes to play there.”

The Bulldogs’ history of producing NFL running backs also plays into Parker’s vision. He has studied former Bulldog standouts and believes the system fits his running style.

“I compare myself to Nick Chubb a little bit,” Parker said. “Seeing how they use their backs, I feel like I fit the offense really well.”

Feeling at home in Athens

Parker has already visited Athens numerous times for camps, games, and recruiting events, giving him a strong sense of familiarity with the program and campus.

Those trips have only strengthened his connection to the Bulldogs.

“Every time I go up there, it just feels like home,” Parker said. “It’s a place I don’t want to leave.”

That comfort level is one of the reasons Parker remains firmly committed to Georgia despite still having more than a year before the early signing period.

His focus, he said, is less on external factors like NIL and more on long-term development.

“To me, it’s not all about the money,” Parker said. “I want to get developed and go play pro. That’s where the big checks come.”

His reaction to Kemon Spell joining the class

Recently, Georgia’s 2027 recruiting class added another major piece in highly regarded running back Kemon Spell.

For Parker, the addition wasn’t surprising. Georgia has built a reputation for stockpiling talent in the backfield, and Parker expected the Bulldogs to bring in multiple running backs in the class.

“I feel like it was a great move by Georgia,” Parker said. “Georgia is always loaded with backs, so it wasn’t unexpected.”

While Parker and Spell, the nation’s No. 1 running back prospect, have not spoken extensively yet, they have already connected through a group chat with other Georgia commits.

“I haven’t talked to him one-on-one yet, but we introduced ourselves in the commits’ group chat,” Parker said. “He’s a great player.”

Parker believes the pairing could help set the tone for the Bulldogs’ 2027 recruiting class.

“With both of us committed, I feel like we set the bar high,” Parker said. “We’re trying to build something special in this class.”

Looking ahead

As Parker continues his high school career at Macon County, he remains focused on helping his team win and preparing himself for the college level. He also hopes to help Georgia add more top talent to the class.

Parker is also actively recruiting Bulldog legacy Andrew Beard, who has been trending away from the program. He envisions himself, Spell, and Beard all sharing carries in the same backfield, creating one of the most talented running back rooms in the country.

“I actually have this picture in my phone of Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, and Sony Michel standing side by side,” Parker said. “I told him we could recreate that. We’d have the best room in the nation if we could get Andrew. We’re definitely going to keep pushing for him hard. We have our official visits set on the same day, so hopefully that weekend we can make the most of it and get him.”

Parker and Beard will both take their official visits June 12-14.

The ultimate goal is to help build a running back room capable of continuing Georgia’s tradition of dominance in the backfield.

“Georgia is a place where you can develop, go to the NFL, and become a better man,” Parker said.

