Georgia commit Noah Parker using track and field to sharpen skills for the gridiron

ATHENS, Ga. – Track and field is more than just a spring sport for Georgia commit Noah Parker.

The sport is another way to sharpen the tools that have already made the Macon County running back one of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.

Parker, who committed to the Bulldogs earlier this year, said competing in track has helped him prepare for the grind of the football season while also improving areas of his game that translate directly to the field.

“Track definitely helps you in the long run,” Parker said. “After track, you got spring ball and summer ball coming up, so it helps a lot with stamina, running and just jumping around and stuff.”

Parker’s success on the track

Parker recently placed fifth in the shot put at the GHSA state meet while also contributing as a member of Macon County’s 4×100 relay team and serving as an alternate for the 4×200 relay. While throwing events showcase his strength, the sprint work has become especially valuable for his development as a running back.

According to Parker, Georgia running backs coach Josh Crawford has encouraged him to continue running track because of the benefits it can bring once football season arrives.

“A lot of them did, especially Coach Crawford,” Parker said. “He told me to run the 4×200 because it helps long runs in the back end and stuff like that. They all told me to do track so it could help me.”

The added speed and conditioning fit naturally into Parker’s playing style. At 5-foot-10 and around 220 pounds, Parker is known as a physical runner, but he believes his ability to make sharp cuts separates him from many backs his size.

“I’m a big back, and for a big back to learn how to cut like that, it’s hard to take you down,” Parker said. “You make them miss with the cuts and everything. I definitely say that’s a big part of my game.”

Recognizing areas of improvement

Even with his success, Parker said there are still areas he wants to improve before next season.

“I would say speed, and I would also say just using my mechanics more in games,” Parker said. “The stuff that I work on and train for, I want to apply it more.”

Parker’s development has already caught the attention of Georgia’s coaching staff, but for him, the opportunity to play in Athens means far more than football. Growing up in Georgia, he said, playing for the Bulldogs had always been the dream.

“It’s very cool, man,” Parker said. “It’s been my dream school since I was a kid. I always told my mom and dad I wanted to play for Georgia when I grew up. The offer came late, but I didn’t let that stop me from chasing my dream.”

Helping build the 2027 class

Now firmly committed to the Bulldogs, Parker has also become one of the more active peer recruiters in Georgia’s 2027 class. He mentioned several prospects he hopes to see join him in Athens, including Brock Williams, Mark Matthews, Sean Green and KJ Caldwell, while also praising the bond that has already formed among the Bulldogs’ commits.

“We stay in touch with each other all the time,” Parker said. “We’re trying to build something special. Georgia is the best fit for everybody because they’re going to develop you and get you to the pros.”

Parker was especially excited about the recent commitment of four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar, saying he and fellow Georgia commits helped make him feel at home during the spring game weekend.

“We were telling him this place is special,” Parker said. “Georgia develops tight ends better than anybody, so that was big.”

As Parker prepares for another season at Macon County, he believes the speed, strength, and endurance he’s building during track season will make him even more dangerous on the football field this fall.