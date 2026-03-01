Georgia completes series sweep of Oakland in low scoring affair

It was a quieter afternoon in Foley Field on Sunday. After the previous three games saw Georgia explode for 44 runs scored, the Bulldogs pulled off a narrow 4-3 win to secure the series sweep of Oakland.

The Georgia offense had run-ruled the Grizzlies in each of the first three games. Today, Oakland got out to an early lead with a run scored in the first and second innings, as the Bulldogs managed just a lone single from their first five batters.

Yet, Georgia took a lead in the third inning as the bats found momentum with a Cole Johnson single before a pair of two-out home runs from Tre Phelps and Daniel Jackson.

Phelps, the junior third baseman, not only made it two games in a row with a home run, but also extended his basehit streak to 26 games. Meanwhile, Daniel Jackson is up to a team-best 12 home runs on the year, four of which came in the Oakland series.

Phelps and Jackson aren’t the only ones enjoying a streak, though. Henry Allen is up to 10 straight games with a hit, as his basehit in the seventh inning scored Jackson from second base.

Pitcher Dylan Vigue went 4.1 innings, throwing 60 pitches, allowing two runs on six hits. The junior right-hander struck out just two batters in his outing while giving up one walk before being relieved by Grant Edwards, Teddy Brennan, Thomas Ellisen, and Justin Byrd.

Byrd made it through his first four batters without trouble after entering the game ahead of the final out in the seventh inning, before surrendering a run in the ninth. With runners on second and third, Byrd managed a groundout and flyout to close the door on an Oakland comeback.

Up next, the Bulldogs will travel for a midweek matchup versus Kennesaw State on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST.