Cornerback Dominick Kelly portal bound

Georgia cornerback Dominick Kelly intends to play college football elsewhere next season.

The freshman from IMG Academy just announced his intention to enter the transfer portal after just one season in Athens, according to a report from ON3’s Pete Nakos.

The former four-star prospect ranked as the No. 39 cornerback in the 2025 class, played in just 10 games for the Bulldogs as a true freshman. In those appearances, he recorded three tackles and three passes defended, serving as a reserve defensive back.

His entry into the transfer portal comes after Georgia added two cornerbacks, Oklahoma’s Gentry Williams and USC’s Braylon Conley, who will add experienced competition alongside returning contributors Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones.

Kelly is the 14th player to enter the portal for Georgia this offseason, and the fifth defensive back, joining Daniel Harris, Jaden Harris, Joenel Aguero, Ondre Evans, and Adrian Maddox as departures.

