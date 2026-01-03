Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller declares for NFL Draft

Georgia redshirt junior defensive tackle Christen Miller officially declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, putting a bow on his four-year career in Athens.

“To all of my coaches and the entire football staff: thank you for helping develop me into the man I am — on the field and in the locker room,” Miller writes in a statement. “Thank you to Coach Kirby and Coach Scott for believing in me, pushing me, and holding me to a standard that helped shape me into the lead I needed to become — the leader God has called me to be.”

#Georgia DT Christen Miller has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. An explosive interior defender with potential. pic.twitter.com/tGOvw4IYfn — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 3, 2026

A Champion and Graduate

Miller not only leaves Athens with a national championship and three SEC championship rings, but also a degree from the University of Georgia in family and consumer sciences. Just days ahead of his graduation, Miller gave a presentation of his final project in front of a classroom that included head coach Kirby Smart.

After two years of waiting for his turn behind several NFL defensive tackles like Jalen Carter, Zion Logue, Warren Brinson, and Nazir Stackhouse, Miller broke out last season.

Starting in 10 of his 12 appearances, the Ellenwood, Ga., native totaled 27 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, and 1.5 sacks as a sophomore. That was even as he rotated with two seniors in Brinson and Stackhouse.

This past season, Miller embraced the mantle as the veteran presence on a young and inexperienced defensive line. While anchoring the interior of the defense, Miller blossomed into a first-team All-SEC player. Playing in all 14 games, Miller finished with 23 tackles, four for a loss, and 1.5 sacks.

“Lastly, thank you to Dawg Nation for embracing a kid from the east side of Atlanta and exposing me to experiences that helped me grow and transform into who I am today,” Miller writes. “Your support has helped prepare me to take this next step and dominate at the next level.”