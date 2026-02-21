No collapse this time: Georgia knocks off Texas

This time, there would be no second-half collapse. Instead, the Georgia Bulldogs followed up a strong first half with an equally determined effort to upend Texas on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum, 91-80.

The win boosts Georgia to 19-8 overall and 7-7 in the SEC. In the process, the Bulldogs snapped a five-game winning streak for the Longhorns, who fell to 17-10 and 8-6.

Jeremiah Wilkinson led the Bulldogs with 19 points, followed by Smurf Millender with 15 and Kanon Catching with 13.

The Bulldogs were 11 of 20 from three-point range.

After last month’s debacle in Austin, when Texas outscored Georgia 57-30 in the second half, the Bulldogs entered the second half determined not to let history repeat.

Up by 10 at the half, the Bulldogs turned a block by Somto Cyril into a fast-break opportunity for Wikinson, who slammed it home for a 58-44 lead with 15:06 to play.

But the Longhorns would not go away.

Texas drew within eight, only to have Wilkinson answer with his third 3-pointer, allowing Georgia to regain its double-digit advantage.

However, that lead did not last long.

Back came the Longhorns once again. With Cyril on the bench with his fourth foul, Texas responded with a 15-2 run, tying the game with 7:37 remaining on Jordan Pope’s three-pointer.

Georgia would answer.

With Cyril out, Justin Abson came off the bench for the first time. All he did was respond with back-to-back buckets to put Georgia back up by four. The Bulldogs did not look back.

A three-pointer by Catchings was followed by a Longhorn turnover that Blue Cain converted into a 69-77 advantage with less than 5:26 left.

Fast Start

As they did last month in Austin, Georgia got off to a fast start.

The Bulldogs lead 45-35 heading into the locker room, leading by as many as 18 before Texas closed to 10.

Georgia had its three-point shot working.

The Bulldogs hit seven of their 10 attempts, including a perfect 3-of-3 effort by Millender, who led the way with 13 points inthe first.

Wilkinson wasn’t bad, either.

His first of two three-pointers started a 10-0 run to give Georgia a 26-9 lead at the 8:36 mark.

But Texas rallied back. The Longhorns answered with a 14-4 run to climb within eight until a Millender 3 pushed the margin back to double-digits.

Later, Jake Wilkins brought the crowd to its feet with a dunk off an offensive rebound before Texas closed the half on a 5-1 run to pull within 10.

Next Up

Georgia returns to action on Wednesday night when the Bulldogs travel to Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs’ next home game is next Saturday against South Carolina.