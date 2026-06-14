Director of recruiting relations David Cooper no longer at Georgia

There has been a change to Georgia‘s support staff.

Multiple sources have told UGASports that David Cooper, the Bulldogs’ director of recruiting relations, is no longer part of the program. One source said he has been gone for some time, even though Cooper is still listed on the staff directory as of this writing.

The UGAAA directory is usually not updated in real time but rather in the spring and fall.

Cooper, a native of Lilburn, Georgia, joined the recruiting support staff in 2021. Before his time in Athens, he had served as the director of recruiting for a season at Louisville, following a stint at Florida as the assistant recruiting director, and at Texas A&M as a graduate assistant.

In his five seasons at Georgia, Cooper helped the Bulldogs sign several high-ranking recruiting classes. That included the 2024 class that finished as the nation’s top-ranked class, as Georgia signed a 29-player class featuring 23 blue-chip prospects.

Those blue-chippers included the likes of cornerback Ellis Robinson, linebacker Justin Williams, safety KJ Bolden, defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, and linebacker Chris Cole.

While that would be the only No. 1-ranked class that the Bulldogs signed with Cooper, the other classes never finished ranked below No. 5 nationally.