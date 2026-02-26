Georgia firmly in the mix for offensive lineman Jaylon Moore

Creekside (GA) offensive lineman Jaylon Moore is one of the more intriguing 2027 prospects in Georgia, and the Bulldogs are firmly in the mix.

The standout from Fairburn has drawn early attention from several major programs, including Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, and Pittsburgh.

When Moore talks about his recruitment, there’s a clear level of respect and familiarity when the Bulldogs come up.

At Creekside, Moore has experience at both right and left tackle and expects to line up primarily at left tackle this season. At the next level, however, his projection remains flexible — something Georgia’s staff has taken into account.

“I’ve been told by a couple of colleges that I have the arm length and feet to play tackle,” Moore told UGASports. “But I’ve also been told they’d love to see me at guard and think I’d be a great guard. Wherever I get to play, I’m ready.”

Relationship with Georgia staff

Moore has already built meaningful connections in Athens.

He previously worked for former Georgia offensive line coach Stacey Searles at camp, an experience he says helped elevate his game during a key stretch in his development.

“When I went to his camp, I got better,” Moore said. “He’s a great coach.”

Since the staff adjustments, Moore has continued to communicate with Georgia’s new offensive line coach, Phil Rauscher, who coached in the NFL for 11 years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and several other teams.

Moore says they speak regularly and have built a strong relationship.

That consistency has helped Georgia remain firmly involved as his recruitment progresses.

Development matters

One factor that stands out to Moore about Georgia is its recent offensive line production and willingness to play young talent.

He pointed to players like Dontrell Glover and Juan Gaston, who have similar backgrounds and earned opportunities early in their careers. Both came from the Atlanta area and started for the Bulldogs as true freshmen in 2025.

“It’s a great thing to look at when you’re making your decision,” Moore said. “Seeing guys who come from where you come from, with a similar story, and they’re going to college and earning playing time. I feel like I’m capable of doing that.”

For a developing lineman with positional versatility, Georgia’s track record of building NFL-ready offensive linemen — and trusting them early — clearly resonates with the 6-foot-4, 290-pound prospect.

Upcoming visits

Moore is planning spring visits as he continues evaluating his options.

Georgia is on that list, along with Auburn and Tennessee. While these won’t be official visits, they’ll provide additional opportunities to strengthen relationships and evaluate fit.

For now, Georgia appears well-positioned early in Moore’s recruitment. With in-state ties, established relationships and a proven development model along the offensive line, the Bulldogs have made a strong impression on him.