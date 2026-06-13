Georgia flips Rivals300 OT Kennedee Jackson from Florida

Kennedee Jackson is trading his orange and blue for red and black.

The Rivals100 offensive tackle out of Lithonia High School has flipped from Florida to Georgia. Jackson previously committed to the Gators on June 2.

“First thing I think of, winning program, never losing,” Jackson told UGASports earlier this spring. “So if you go there, you’re going to get some wins, you’re going to be coached and developed, and they’ve got a lot of draft picks every year.”

At 6-foot-6 and over 300 pounds, Jackson profiles as a future offensive tackle in Athens.

Jackson has made several visits to Athens since his recruitment exploded earlier this year. He took his official visit the weekend of June 5-7 and also visited for the Scavenger Hunt in May.

Jackson’s flip marks the most significant recruiting win yet for Georgia offensive line coach Phil Rauscher.

“He’s real. He has a good resume,” Jackson said. “It means a lot because he knows what he’s talking about, and you need that as a player.”

Jackson is Georgia’s second offensive tackle commit in the 2027 class, joining DJ Dotson. Abram Eisenhower and Ty Johnson round out the current offensive line class.