Georgia gets commitment from Peach State offensive lineman Abram Eisenhower

Georgia landed a commitment from Lowndes (GA) three-star offensive lineman Abram Eisenhower on Saturday.

Eisenhower was in Athens on Thursday for a visit, and two days later, he’s officially a Bulldog commit. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman chose Georgia over Florida State, South Carolina, and many other schools.

“I’ve seen everything I need to see,” Eisenhower told Chad Simmons of Rivals. “I had pictures as a toddler taken in Georgia outfits. I grew up a big fan, and committing to Georgia is like a dream come true.”

Eisenhower is Georgia’s third offensive line commit in the Class of 2027. He joins four-star Kelsey Adams and recent pledge Ty Johnson as members of the class so far. Eisenhower will likely play center at the next level.

Eisenhower will return to Athens on May 15 for his official visit.

