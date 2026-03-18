Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wants a 'more disruptive' defense

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wants a 'more disruptive' defenseby: Harrison Reno37 minutes agoHarrisonRenoRead In AppJan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart congratulates tight end Oscar Delp (4) and linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn ImagesRunning the ball and stopping the run will always be a goal at Georgia. However, head coach Kirby Smart has a new emphasis this offseason.