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Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wants a 'more disruptive' defense

IMG_1617by: Harrison Reno37 minutes agoHarrisonReno
NCAA Football: Sugar Bowl-Mississippi at Georgia
Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart congratulates tight end Oscar Delp (4) and linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Running the ball and stopping the run will always be a goal at Georgia. However, head coach Kirby Smart has a new emphasis this offseason.

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